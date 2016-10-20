Uhamiaji: We will win 2016 Union netball title

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Uhamiaji are confident that they will defend their title in the Union netball tournament scheduled to take place in the city next month.

The tournament will feature 12 teams, according to the Tanzania Amateur Netball Association (Chaneta).

Speaking to The Citizen, Uhamiaji head coach Winfrida Emmanuel said the team was training at the Tanzania Cigarette Company (TCC) court. Eighteen players have camped ahead of the country’s top netball tournament.

Winfrida said she expected to screen the players up to 12 before the tournament, which will be held from November 5 in the city.

She said: “I am happy that all players are doing fine and our target is to win the title. We expect this to be the toughest event ever because all the teams are training very hard.”