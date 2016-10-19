Yanga, Azam in tricky matches

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The race for the Mainland Premier League crown continues this afternoon with six matches on the menu at different venues across the country.

Defending champions Young Africans, who battled to a barren draw with Azam FC at Uhuru Stadium on Sunday, take on Toto African at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

Azam, who are far from impressive this season, will be seeking their fourth victory when they confront Mtibwa Sugar at the Azam Complex in the city.

After unimpressive results in their last four games, Zeben Hernandez’s team would like to revive their hopes for the league title at the expense of well-organized Mtibwa Sugar in what promises to an exciting match.

Before dropping two vital points against Young Africans on Sunday, the Chamazi team had crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat to Stand United at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

It was the first time for the ice cream makers to lose to the Shinyanga outfit in the league.

The former Mainland champions are now placed seventh in the league standing with 12 points from nine outings.

But Azam information officer Jaffer Idd assured their disgruntled fans yesterday coach Zeben Hernandez has worked on all the weaknesses and shortcomings he noted in their past matches.

Idd said that they were now more focused following poor results and that they want their team to return to their winning streak.

“This season’s league is both exciting and competitive; each team eyes the title and the jackpot that goes with it,” said Idd.

“Mtibwa are a strong side, but we’ll emerge victorious. We are well prepared for this encounter,” he insisted.

Strikers Khamis Mcha, Ya Thomas and John Bocco will have the task of ensuring that victory is secured so that Azam remain among title contenders.

But they should not an easy ride as Mtibwa Sugar head coach, Salum Mayanga said yesterday that his team will be all out for a win.

Mtibwa Sugar are fourth in the league table with 15 points from 10 matches.

At CCM Kirumba Stadium, Hans Van Pluijm’s Yanga, who placed third with 15 points from eight games, will start as favourites against Toto African.

The Jangwani Street boys need a win not only to rediscover their winning run, but also inch closer to the top of the league.

“I respect Toto African. We’re not underrating them, but we know how to contain them,” said Pluijm.