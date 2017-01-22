Yanga cruise into last 16

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans kicked off their Azam Sports Federation Cup with a bang after annihilating Ashanti United 4-1 at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The victory means that the Jangwani Street giants, who are also the titleholders, cruise into the last 16 of the tournament that will produce the Mainland’s representatives for the Caf Confederation Cup. Ashanti United, a First Division League side, started the match on a high tempo, threatening to take an early lead.

The former Premier League team employed short passes, which troubled the defending champions before the latter regrouped and took control of proceedings.

Yanga relied on their wing attackers to unsettle the Ashanti United defense, which was manned by Peter Mutambuzi.

Forwards Juma Mahadhi, Amissi Tambwe, Simon Msuva and Deus Kaseke cause all sorts of problems for the seemingly naïve Ashanti United defenders.

Tambwe sent fans into wild celebrations in the 17th minute when he took full advantage of Msuva’s pass to break the deadlock. Ashanti United responded superbly after the goal, launching a series of well-orchestrated attacks, but the Yanga defence stood firm to avert all dangers.

Yanga doubled their advantage in the 36th minute thanks to Thabani Kamusoko who scored from a 45-metre volley after Ashanti United custodian Rajabu Kaumbu’s blunder.

The George Lwandamina-coached side made it 3-0 in the 52nd from a spot kick via Msuva. The referee waved for a penalty after Ashanti defender Seleman Sultan fouled the scorer in the box.

Ashanti fought relentlessly to reduce the deficit and got their consolation on the hour mark through Isack Hassan.

However, Yanga hammered the final nail on the Ashanti’s coffin in the 89th minute through substitute Yusuf Mhilu.