Yanga’s 2-0 win revives title hope

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zambian striker, Obrey Chirwa scored his second goal for Young Africans in an away victory over Toto African in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League. Young Africans won 2-0 in the encounter. The team’s second goal was scored by Simon Msuva via penalty in the second half.

Chirwa who is said to be the most expensive player in the Jangwani Street club, scored his first goal in the match against Mtibwa Sugar at the Uhuru Stadium on October 12. Chirwa celebrated his goal in the 29th after he was made clear by Simon Msuva who played well in the encounter.

The Zambian import joined the team from FC Platinum of Zimbabwe, started to play for Young Africans in the group stage of the African Confederations League matches against Mo Bejaia of Algeria and later against TP Mazembe at the National Stadium. He also featured in the encounter against Medeama FC of Ghana. In spite his good performances in matches, the player seemed to be unlucky after failing to utilize well some of the scoring chances he obtained. The team technical bench did not included Chirwa in the opening league match against African Lyon which saw them winning 3-0. The player’s first league match was against Ndanda FC at Nangwanda Sijanona Stadium and the two teams shared spoils.

Young Africans’ victory made the team to collect 18 points from nine matches and remain in the third position of the league. Their rivals, Simba SC is at the top with 23 points from nine matches. At the Sokoine Stadium, Tanzania Prisons managed to break Stand United unbeaten record following the 2-1 victory. The match saw Stand United playing without their head coach, Patric Liewig who has returned France. The team was under assistant coach, Athuman Bilal failed to show their good standard in the encounter.