Young Africans, Simba, Azam to face off in Mapinduzi Cup

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Archrivals Young Africans and Simba SC are among the nine teams that have been lined up for the Mapinduzi Cup scheduled to start in January next year.

Azam FC and Mtibwa Sugar from Tanzania Mainland, and Zimamoto, Taifa Jang’ombe and KVZ from Zanzibar are also set to feature in the tournament.

From Uganda are the defending champions Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA). There is also Gor Mahia of Kenya.

Zanzibar Football Association (ZFA) secretary general Kassim Haji Salum said the door for other teams to feature in the tournament is not yet closed, and they need more for the two-week tournament.

He said most of the teams have already started preparations ahead of the event.

Salum urged Zanzibar teams to make history by winning the trophy. He also appealed for sponsorship from the corporate world .

“We have witnessed teams from outside Zanzibar winning the trophy; we must go beyond participating to competing. This time the trophy must remain in the Isles,” he said.

“This is also a special tournament for Young Africans, Azam FC, Zimamoto and KVZ which will represent both Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar in the CAF club championships,” said Salum.

The cash prize is still to be announced.