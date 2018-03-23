Young Stars plot Oilers ambush in RBA League

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. After a four-day break, the Dar es Salaam Regional Basketball League resumes today at Bandari Club court with two matches on the menu.

According to fixtures released by the organisers - Basketball Dar es Salaam (BD) - Oilers will face DB Young Stars while Vijana will be up against ABC.

Oilers are placed four in the RBA League with 13 points from as many games.

According to the fixtures, the league will continue tomorrow at the same venue with three games.

The games will see Magnet locking horns against Pazi while UDSM Insiders will play against Kigamboni.

Struggling Jogoo will battle it out against Oilers, who are among outfits eyeing the RBA title.

Oilers team captain Evance Davids believes they have what it takes to crush DB Young Stars in today’s game.

“We went back to the drawing board after a dismal show in our last match. Everything went according to plan and we are ready for tomorrow’s (today’s) match.

“We respect DB Young Stars for they have many talented players, but we are unfazed by the threat they pose because we have beaten them several times before,” said the skipper.

On his part, DB Young Stars coach, Evarist Mapunda exuded confidence that his team was well-prepared and ready to give their opponents a run for their money.