By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Members to the Political Parties Council (PPC) are today, Thursday, January 18, meeting to discuss proposals on the amendment of the Political Parties Act of 1992.

Participants to the seven-agenda meeting are deliberating on the amendment of regulations for political parties’ registration in the country.

In a media briefing as the meeting continued, the assistant registrar of political parties, Mr Sixty Nyahoza, said the meeting would also hold elections for members of the four PPC committees.

He named the committees as Legal and Constitution, Finance, Ethics and Parliament and Relations.

“We sent copies of proposals to almost all political parties since November last year. Hopefully, representatives from all political parties will be in a better position to give valuable contribution during the discussion,” he explained.

“Because of time limit, political parties will submit special proposals in writing, today’s meeting will gather and discuss on the general issues as regards amendments of the law and regulations,’’ he added.

According to him, the meeting is expected to receive and discuss a report to be presented by PPC chairman John Shibuda on activities undertaken by the council since last year when it ascended into power.

Previously, Mr Nyahoza said, the meeting would be attended by 38 representatives from 19 permanent registered political parties.

However, this time around, he said, the meeting is being attended by 34 participants including CCM vice chairman Mainland, Mr Philip Mangula, and CCM deputy secretary general Zanzibar, Dr Abdallah Juma Saadala, who was voted acting chairman after its chairman Mr Shibuda delayed to attend.