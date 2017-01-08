Stolen SMG, 30 bullets recovered: RPC

By Julieth Ngarabali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. The police have recovered a sub-machine gun (No 01304) and 30 rounds of ammunition, which were stolen and hidden in a bush along Kitame River in Makurunge Ward, Bagamoyo District.

Coast Regional Police Commander Bonventura Mushongi told reporters that records showed that the firearm belonged to Saadan National Park.

He said the gun was stolen at Gama Gate at around 3.45pm 0n December 24 last year. Mr Jackson Shirima, 23, a game warden was on duty at the gate on that day.

Mr Mushongi said the gun was stolen by unidentified people, when the warden fell asleep.

“When his time was up, the warden went to a nearby tent to rest, but he fell asleep and then the gun was stolen from him,” he said, noting that a former worker with Saadan National Park was being suspected of being behind the theft.

He said immediately after the gun went missing, Saadan in collaboration with other officials from the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) started hunting for the culprits and they arrested a Tegeta Kibaoni resident (name withheld) in connection with the incident.

“After interrogation he went and showed them, where the gun was hidden. They found it with all its 30 bullets,” he said.

The head of Saadan National Park, Dr James Wakibara, said the incident had made them anxious as it was the first time such an incident to occur, involving a former employee, who resigned voluntarily a few months ago.

Dr Wakibara appealed to all Tanapa employees to work professionally and thanked the police for helping them to recorder the gun and bullets.

In another indent, the police have arrested four people with 17 bags and 590 rolls of bhang together with illicit liquor.