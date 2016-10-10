Stone Town food festival billed to be a big thriller

Zanzibar. The first Stone Town Food Festival, showcasing the Tanzanian city’s culinary traditions, will be held later this week with hotels and eateries across the city taking part.

The festival will start on October 13 and its peak will coincide with World Food Day on October 16. Each hotel and restaurant participating will offer a specially designed menu sold exclusively during the period of the festival and costing Sh5,000 to Sh38,000($2.2-$17).

There will also be other events including an open kitchen in the Forodhani Corner where vendors can showcase their food offerings on the October 15 and Cultural events with music performances and art exhibitions at participating restaurants.

Some of the participants who have confirmed includes Emerson hotels, 6 degrees South, Africa house, Jafferji House & Spa, Ocean grill, Taperia Wine & Tapas, Emerson Hurumzi, La Taverna and Mizingani Seafront hotel.

“The organising committee held its first meeting on October 6, 2016 to coordinate all aspects of the festival and we are already very pleased with the response from local hotels and restaurant,” said Garry Friend.