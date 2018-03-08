EU commits to support crusade against GBV in Tanzania

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The European Union (EU) has committed to support implementation of the National Plan and the National Gender Policy as well as work closely with government and other partners in eliminating gender based violence and inequalities in society.

Speaking on Thursday, March 8, during the occasion to commemorate International Women's Day, EU Delegation to Tanzania head Roeland Van de Geer said that violence against women is still persistent in many countries.

Mr Geer said there are over 200 million women and girls globally who experienced firsthand female genital mutilation; and the fact that women and girls account for 71 per cent of all human trafficking victims detected globally.

In Tanzania alone between 2003 and 2015 more than 70,000 girls were reported to have dropped out of school as result of pregnancies.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that in 2014 with 59 per cent of girls who completed primary education, less that 6 per cent pursued vocational training or tertiary or university education.

He said as Tanzania strives to become a middle income economy, the input of each and every Tanzanian is needed. The country needs every individual to make its full contribution and cannot afford to leave Tanzanians behind.

"We need an educated and skilled inclusive population, we need women who are 50 per cent of the workforce working side by side with men," he said.

The EU is engaged and will continue to offer it's support to ensure the rights of women are considered and reduce the domestic violence, Mr Geer added.

Contributing during the event, Mr Aidan Tarimo from Plan International Youth for Change said the change should start from the grassroots level.