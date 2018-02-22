The customs territory treats the first point of entry anywhere into East Africa as a place where cargo can be cleared once and for all.

In the bid to raise its competitiveness with Mombasa, Tanzania Ports Authority is on an onslaught to activate the single customs territory though procuring 80 customs officials from its neighbours to operate within Tanzania.

