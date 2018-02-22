Thursday, February 22, 2018

VIDEO: Tanzania Ports Authority seeks to fast-track EAC single customs territory

In Summary

In the bid to raise its competitiveness with Mombasa, Tanzania Ports Authority is on an onslaught to activate the single customs territory though procuring 80 customs officials from its neighbours to operate within Tanzania

Advertisement

The customs territory treats the first point of entry anywhere into East Africa as a place where cargo can be cleared once and for all.

In the bid to raise its competitiveness with Mombasa, Tanzania Ports Authority is on an onslaught to activate the single customs territory though procuring 80 customs officials from its neighbours to operate within Tanzania.

The customs territory treats the first point of entry anywhere into East Africa as a place where cargo can be cleared once and for all.

Officials from EAC Railway and Port Authorities were speaking on the sidelines of the EAC heads of state summit set to open here in Kampala.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

3  hours ago

Words by Catholic Priest that sent people crying at slain student’s requiem mass

A Roman Catholic priest, Father Raymond Manyanga led thousands of mourners in paying their last

5  hours ago

Mourners pay last respects to the body of slain NIT student

The body of Akwilina Akwilline has arrives at the National Institute of Transport (NIT) for

  • News
    Leaders throng NIT grounds to pay last respect to slain student  
  • News
    Venue change for slain student’s farewell  
  • News
    Slain student’s relatives collect money for transport  
    • -->