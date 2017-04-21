Friday, April 21, 2017

Tanzania faces banana disease threat

 

Advertisement
By Janeth Mesomapya; @jmesomapya; jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A new disease poses a genuine threat to banana farmers in Tanzania, experts have warned. 

Dr Victor Manyong, Eastern Africa director of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), says the disease has just been discovered in neighbouring Mozambique.

He says his institute is working with Mozambican authorities to contain it before it spreads to neighbouring countries, including Tanzania.

"Another threat is 'fall army worm' which affects maize crops and climate change has always been a challenge," he has said at an event in Dar es Salaam to mark the institute’s 50th anniversary.

advertisement

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Dr Magufuli appoints Commissioner for Minerals

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Benjamin Mchwampaka a new commissioner

5  hours ago

Parliament pays last respects to Chadema MP

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai have led Members of

  • International
    20 children killed in a bus collision in South Africa  
  • News
    TLS set to start work on Sh2.9bn premises  
  • News
    Richmond revived as minister, MP wrangle  
  • News
    MCL journalists dominate award nominee list  