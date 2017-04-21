Tanzania faces banana disease threat

By Janeth Mesomapya; @jmesomapya; jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A new disease poses a genuine threat to banana farmers in Tanzania, experts have warned.

Dr Victor Manyong, Eastern Africa director of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), says the disease has just been discovered in neighbouring Mozambique.

He says his institute is working with Mozambican authorities to contain it before it spreads to neighbouring countries, including Tanzania.