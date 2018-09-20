Tanzania receives 59 US Peace Corps volunteers

By Gladys Mbwiga @gladysmbwiga news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A total of 59 United States Peace Corps Volunteers will be stationed in 35 districts across Tanzania for two years of service in the education sector.

The volunteers were sworn in on Wednesday, September 19, by the United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Dr Inmi Patterson, in the presence of the guest of honour, the deputy minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr William Tate Olenasha.

Others who were present at the swearing-in ceremony included Tanzanian government officials, former Peace Corps volunteers, officials from partner volunteer agencies, and families who will host the volunteers.

After administered the official oath of service to the new volunteers, Dr Patterson took time to address the volunteers saying that the service they offer will mark as a reminder of the enduring partnership between Americans and Tanzanians.

"While there is a possibility that you may be the first American with whom your Tanzanian colleagues or neighbours have met, it is a certainty that you will remain forever in the minds of those Tanzanians as a representative of the American people and of the enduring partnership between Americans and Tanzanians."

Founded in 1961 by President John F. Kennedy, the Peace Corps is a US Government agency that supports over 7,000 volunteers in more than 70 countries with over 3,000 Peace Corps Volunteers having already served in Tanzania since 1961.