Tanzania to help Burundi grow drugs sector

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Tanzania will assist Burundi fast-track the enactment and implementation of legislation on its nascent pharmaceutical sector, whose bills are currently before the country’s parliament.

The programme is also part of the East African Community’s efforts to enable the country establish and fully operationalise Abrema, a public autonomous body legally designated to regulate food and medicinal products.

“Burundi’s commitment to developing its pharmaceutical industry and producing quality products is in line with the EAC’s endeavour to boost local manufacturing and address unnecessary non-tariff barriers,” said Trade, Industry and Investment deputy minister Stella Manyanya.

She made the remarks in Dodoma when receiving a delegation of Burundian parliamentarians. The lawmakers visited Dodoma to consult Tanzanian government officials on how to assist the neighbouring country in pharmaceutical industry regulation.

Ms Manyanya said Burundi’s decision to establish a national authority responsible for food and drugs was an important step in EAC partner states; endeavour to harmonise regulations.

The 22-member Burundian delegation led by Mr Felix Niragira, president of Burundi’s Justice and Human Rights Commission, was hosted by the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA).

Acting TFDA director general Dastan Hiplolite briefed them on the key regulatory systems underway, including the setting up of a laboratory to certify the medicines in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) requirements.

The EAC recently announced that it would push Burundi to catch up with the rest of the members in the development of its pharmaceutical sector.

“Burundi is still lagging behind, hence denying the country the benefits of the harmonised EAC regional guidelines and standards for medicines evaluation and registration,” said EAC secretary-general Liberat Mfumukeko.

He was speaking in Bujumbura on Thursday during a high-level meeting convened by government authorities in collaboration with the EAC on how the country can be supported in strengthening its pharmaceutical sector.

The regulatory institutions proposed include the Burundi National Health Professionals Body (BNHPA), Burundi National Nursing and Midwifery Council and Burundi National Medical Laboratory Scientists, Technologists and Technicians Board and Burundi National Allied Health Professionals Council. Calls have also been made to strengthen the Burundi Medical and Dental Practitioners Council.