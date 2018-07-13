Tanzania to start issuing electronic land title deeds this July

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government will start issuing the electronic land title deeds this month.

Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development Mr William Lukuvi said this when speaking to land stakeholders during a land stakeholders meeting held in the city on Friday, July 13.

He further clarified that the electronic title deeds will be issued to residents of Kinondoni and Ubungo Municipalities in Dar es Salaam region to begin with.

"The process is at a crucial stage. On Monday next week I will go through the documents to ensure the issuance of the title deeds begins immediately this month," he said.

"The target is to make sure that the residents of Dar as Salaam and Coast regions are granted the electronic deeds," he added.

Commenting further on issuance of electronic deeds, Mr Lukuvi expounded that introduction of the electronic title deeds will simplify the taxes collection process by the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) and ensure a sustainable land management systems.

"Those people who have old title deeds will have to apply for new ones as well," he said.