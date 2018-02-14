Wednesday, February 14, 2018

This is what Africa must do to achieve healthy living for all: Kenyan Health CS

 

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. African countries must think ‘outside the box’ if they are to defeat new and emerging challenges facing the health sector, the Kenyan Health Cabinet Secretary has said.

Gracing the 8th Annual Scientific and Health Conference - organised by Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) – here on Wednesday (February 14), Dr Sicily Kariuki said Africa needs to makes use of scientific researches that are supported with evidence in response to common challenges facing the continent.

“We should be aware that we are still confronted with daunting global emergency and re-emerging health challenges, while traditional diseases, health issues and inequality in health remain acute,” she said.

According to her, the sluggish world economic recovery and divergent trends of economic growth have added to the difficulty of ensuring the effective supply and the balanced and reasonable allocation of health resources.

“Promoting health remains an arduous task and nothing short of concerted international efforts is required for truly delivering the goal of health for all,” the health CS said.

The three-day conference, which started on Wednesday, is attended by over 400 participants, with over 140 abstracts from various researchers across the region and beyond being presented.


