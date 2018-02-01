Three Sumbawanga residents killed in separate incidents

Sumbawanga. Three people have been killed in different incidents with one of them involving two women, who were slashed to death due to alleged superstitious beliefs.

The killing of the women occurred at midnight on Monday at Chalachima Village in Nkasi District.

The Rukwa Regional Police Commander, Mr George Kyando, named the deceased as Salome Kisinza (50) and Rahel Pawa (22), who were slashed to death by unknown people.

He said the killers broke into the home of the deceased, who were asleep and attacked them with machetes.

After the attack, their assailants disappeared, but stressed that the police were hunting them down.

He said good Samaritans rushed injured Rachel to a nearby hospital, but their efforts were in vain as she died on the way.

Mr Kyando explained that the cause of the killings was linked with superstitious beliefs because the late Salome was being accused of bewitching her husband, Mr Jilala Mponeja, who has been suffering from an illness for a long time.

Another incident, according to the RPC, occurred on Sunday night at Tawheed Secondary School at Izia ward in Sumbawanga municipality where a person identified by one name, Hassani (27), a resident of Kizwite was killed after being beaten up by an angry mob for allegedly stealing a 10 feet steel pile, one kilogram of nails and a piece of iron sheet.

