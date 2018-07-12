Tido case adjourned at the request of PCCB

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The case facing the ex-director general of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), Mr Tido Mhando, has been adjourned again until July 18.

It was supposed to be heard on Thursday, July 12, at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court, but a lawyer from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Mr Leonard Swai, told the court’s Resident Magistrate-in-Charge, Huruma Shaidi, that the witness, whom they expected to give evidence, had an excuse, asking the court to set another date.

After Swai’s explanation, Magistrate Shaidi set another date until July 18, 2018, whereby witnesses from the Prosecution would continue to give evidence in the case.

In the case, already three witnesses from the PCCB had given evidence. They include PCCB investigation officer Victor Lesuya, TBC lawyer Gwakisa Mlawa and immediate former TBC director general Clement Mshana.

Mr Mhandoo is facing four charges of abuse of power and that of occasioning a loss of Sh887.1 million to the government.

In the case it is alleged that on June 16, 2008, while in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr Mhando, who then was TBC director general, deliberately abused his power by signing a contract on running and broadcasting TV programmes of between TBC and Channel 2 Group Corporation (BV1) without floating a tender, something that is contrary to the country’s procurement law and instead benefiting BVl.