Two more arrested over tanzanite saga

By Josephy Lyimo @TheCititizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mirerani. Two more officials have been arrested for allegedly financing illegal mining of Tanzanite, the precious mineral found in Tanzania only.

The duo were arrested following a directive by the Manyara Regional Commissioner, Mr Alexander Mnyeti.

The new development takes the number of people in custody to seven.

Earlier, Mr Mnyeti had ordered the arrest of five suspects who were taken to the Mirerani Police Station for interrogation.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, February 9, Manyara Region Police Commander (RPC) Agostino Senga conformed the arrests.

He said the aforementioned officials have been arrested after a team formed by the commissioner established that they were entering the Tanzanite One mine and steal minerals.

“We are, however, still investigating the matter before taking them to court,” he said.

For his part, chairman of the Manyara Miners Association (Marema), Mr Sadiki Mneney said they were planning to meet the commissioner to discuss the matter.

“We plan to meet him on Monday in Babati, we have just heard of their arrest on media,” he said shortly.