Beijing, China / AFP/. China's Communist Party is calling for the removal of presidential term limits, the official Xinhua news agency reported Sunday, paving the way for Xi Jinping to remain as head of state after 2023.
The party's Central Committee has proposed deleting from the constitution the stipulation that a president "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms" of five years, Xinhua said.
Xi, who is also party chief, has been president since 2013 and would step down in 2023 under the current constitution.