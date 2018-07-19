Uganda Airlines get Bombardier, Airbus Jets

Canadian Jet Manufacturer Bombardier Commercial Aircraft on Wednesday announced that it had signed a firm order for four new CRJ900 regional jets with Uganda National Airlines Company.

The deal is part of Uganda's effort to revive its defunct National Airline.

Based on the list price for the CRJ900 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$190 million (about Shs700 billion).

“We congratulate the Government of Uganda for the revival of its national flag carrier, and are thrilled that the new airline has selected Bombardier and the CRJ900 regional jets for its upcoming debut,” said Jean-Paul Boutibou, Vice President, Sales, Middle-East and Africa, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft in a statement issued on Wednesday evening.

“Recognized for its superior economics and efficiency, the CRJ Series aircraft have enabled airlines worldwide to serve communities with better connectivity, and we look forward to supporting the development of Uganda’s regional air travel with these CRJ900 regional jets,” he added.

Uganda Airlines will operate the CRJ900 in dual-class configuration with 76 seats, including 12 first class seats.

John Kelly, Rolls-Royce, Senior Vice President – Customers, Civil Aerospace, said: “We warmly welcome Uganda Airlines to the Rolls-Royce family of engine operators. They are an exciting and forward-looking airline and we look forward to developing our relationship and delivering a smooth entry into service for these new aircraft.”

A statement issued by Oliver Walker-Jones, head of Communications indicated that Uganda Airlines had selected two Airbus A330neo aircraft, powered by the Trent 7000 engine.

“The Trent 7000, the latest member of the successful Rolls-Royce Trent engine family and the exclusive powerplant for the A330neo, powered the A330neo in its debut appearance at the Farnborough International Airshow this week,” reads part of the statement.

The agreement was announced at Farnborough airshow by Ephraim Bagenda, CEO of Uganda Airlines and Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Uganda Airlines plans to use the A330-800neos to build its international long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technologies along with most efficient operations. The aircraft will feature a three-class cabin layout comprising 20 Business, 28 Premium Economy and 213 Economy seats.