Uhuru told to face Raila in TV debate

Nairobi. The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to change his stand and agree to participate in the proposed presidential debate.

Through a statement on Monday, Nasa said it had already held talks with the debate organisers and ironed out sticky issues they had raised earlier.

“At our final meeting last Thursday, Nasa and the Commission reached agreement on the principal points about the debate format, including the issues to be discussed, the moderators, the audience and the venue,” said Salim Lone, adviser to Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

But according to Mr Lone, the debate organisers informed them that they had received no response from President Kenyatta’s Jubilee side to “what would be or not be acceptable to them in terms of the debate format.”

On July 5, both President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga had announced they would not take part in the debates as they all accused the organisers of not consulting them.

“This debate is being organised through advertisements in the media by some people we do not know. They went ahead to give the dates of the debate with no consultation with the President.

“They have not contacted State House or the party,” Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju was quoted as having said regarding Mr Kenyatta’s participation.

“We do not know what the ground rules are and we won’t participate,” he said then

And on Mr Odinga’s side, Mr Lone had announced that the Nasa presidential candidate would not take part in the debate.

Guidelines

In June, the organisers had said that in order to have a non-crowded debate, three leading presidential candidates would battle it out on television and radio.

“Candidates with less than five per cent popular support as indicated in opinion polls will take part in separate single pool debates to be conducted on the same dates,” the Presidential Debates Steering Committee said when it released the guidelines on June 8.

Other presidential candidates contested this requirement, saying they were all equal and should be allowed to participate in a single debate.

The candidates include Alliance for Real Change’s Abduba Dida, Thirdway Alliance Kenya leader Ekuru Aukot, former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, and independent candidates Michael Wainaina, Japhet Kavinga Kaluyu and Joseph Nyagah, a former cooperatives minister.