Variety of textbooks increases subject understanding, ideas

Mbarouk - Tabora

Contrary to claims by the government, many textbooks that meet quality in our curriculum and syllabus increase understanding, but don’t confuse our pupils.

This is due to the fact that many textbooks present different ideas and ways of describing a topic. The government decision based on an erroneous assumption, generalising private publishers as incompetent and dishonest.

The government thinks private publishers are there to siphon its money through dubious contracts with education authorities without considering the quality of textbooks.

But, the government should know that corruption and favouritism during the previous government created no room to loyal and potential private publishers to seal textbooks deals with the government.

Aviti D. Ambross

Our government tends to be creative, but ends up taking wrong decisions. It is much better for the government to make new regulations instead of banning textbooks by private publishers.

This can ruin national income through tax collection from textbook sales because they will not be in the market. The decision will also lead to unemployment as publishers themselves and other people employed in the sector will have nothing to do.

Perhaps, the government through the Tanzania Institute of Education should introduce new and quality control mechanisms to scrutinise books accredit before they are delivered for school use.

Generally, the ban is not healthy for our education, especially for the students searching additional knowledge after teachers have provided them with about 25 per cent in classrooms.

Dauda John – Busanda, Geita.

The government has made the right decision because contents in most books were contradictory. For instance, authors use different ways in explaining the same subject basing on their understanding and knowledge, thus confusing both teachers and students.

This has largely caused disruption and deterioration of the quality of education due to lack common understanding in the subjects taught in schools, which is one of most important aspects.

Rugeiyamu Justinian Kahwa

In the 1970s and 1980s TIE then known as the Institute of Curriculum Development used to write books. They were written not by individuals, but committees. Were they any better? In my opinion not.