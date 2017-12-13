Village leaders warned against illegal selling of land

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Kondoa. The government has warned village leaders against selling village land without following proper procedures.

Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba said land conflicts between farmers and pastoralists from across the country were fuelled by some greedy village leaders, who sold land illegally.

He noted that the fifth phase government was committed to resolving land disputes between farmers and pastoralists across the country.

In his tour of Kondoa District on Wednesday, December 13, to resolve land disputes in Huruwi and Mitati villages, Mr Nchemba said land disputes slowed down the government’s efforts to industrialise.

“We are tired of bloodshed and hatred between farmers and pastoralists in the country. The fifth phase government’s focus is on effective utilisation of all sectors of the economy and provision of social services to communities,” he said.

Mr Nchemba added that the government, through his ministry, would take legal action against any village leaders, who would be found selling village land without following legal procedures.

Speaking at Huruwi Village, about 200km from Dodoma Municipal Council, Mr Nchemba said farmers and pastoralists were major players in the country’s economy and urged them to live together amicably.

For her part, Dr Ashantu Kijaji (Kondoa Rural-CCM) directed village executive officers in the two villages to cooperate with land surveyors from Kondoa to set aside land for farming and grazing.