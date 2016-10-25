WWF now involves stakeholders to address illegal fishing

By By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Illegal fishing is still one of the major threats to the marine industry, says WWF, a global non-governmental organisation, as it involves different stakeholders to protect marine species.

WWF held a workshop yesterday involving representatives from the government, fishery associations and environmental experts to discuss how they will implement Goal 14 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially in the marine industry. Goal 14 of the SDGs requires conservation and sustainable use of marine resources for sustainable development. WWF Tanzania has a marine programme that, among others, aims at addressing illegal fishing, degradation of marine habitats and making marine economic activities more sustainable.