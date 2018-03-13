Weather authority warns of heavy rain in 11 regions

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has issued an alert that there will be heavy rain in eleven regions across the country.

According to TMA weather forecast statement issued on Monday, March 12 indicates that between March 12 and 13, the regions will experience heavy rain exceeding 50mm in 24 hours.

The regions include: Dar es Salaam, Coastal, Lindi, Mtwara, Morogoro, Ruvuma, Rukwa, Mbeya, Songwe, Iringa and Njombe.