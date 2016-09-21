Why Ihungo, Nyakato students transferred to other schools

By Kamala Lutatinisibwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. Ihungo and Nyakato high school students will be shifted to other public schools in the next one week.

The decision was reached after buildings of the two school sustained heavy damage following the September 10 earthquake in Kagera Region.

The Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration, Local Government, Civil Service and Good Governance), Mr George Simbachawene, told reporters at Ihungo High School yesterday that the government would transfer the students and teachers as well.

The 45 students who had remained at the schools for lack of money for fare were also asked to vacate the compound to pave the way for commencement of reconstruction work.

“Today (yesterday) the government gave fare money to 45 students who were still at the school. It’s no longer safe here,’’ he said.

Mr Simbachawene was one of the three ministers who visited Ihungo and Nyakato high schools yesterday to witness the commencement of the the rebuilding of the schools.

Soldiers from the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF), warders from the Tanzania Prisons Service and officials from the Vocational Education Training Authority (Veta) were found yesterday making the required preparations.

“The government is doing whatever is possible to rebuild the schools in the shortest time possible,” said Mr Simbachawene adding that while rebuilding was going on, students will continue with their studies elsewhere.

The other ministers who visited the schools were that of Education and Vocational Training Prof Joyce Ndalichako and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Ms Jenista Mhagama.

Ms Mhagama said the government has completed the first phase of the assessment of the disaster impact and it was now going on with the second one.