William Ruto accuses Cord of seeking to delay elections

Nairobi. Deputy President William Ruto has told the opposition to stop creating excuses on preparedness for the General Election with a view to delaying the polls.

He in turn assured Kenyans that the General Election will be held in August as scheduled.

“The Constitution says Kenyans will vote in August,” said Mr Ruto.

He questioned why the opposition was opposed to a manual backup, yet all the necessary processes related to elections are done manually.

“The opposition has always introduced roadblocks. They complained about IEBC, which has been disbanded, now they are complaining about the manual backup system. These are just excuses to delay the election,” said the DP.

The Deputy President said the opposition has no clear agenda for the country and is not prepared for the August election.

“The opposition know well they cannot compete with Jubilee — that’s why they are looking for excuses — but we want to tell them they should be ready for elections in August,” he said.

Addressing a delegation of leaders from Trans Nzoia County at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County on Monday, Mr Ruto said some disabled people could not be identified electronically and wondered how they would participate in the polls.

“Some disabled persons have no biometric identification and have a right to vote like the rest of Kenyans,” he said. The leaders from Trans Nzoia said they had decided to support Jubilee, saying it has the interest of Kenyans at heart. The delegation urged Kenyans to support Jubilee, saying it has what it takes to lead the country to further heights of economic prosperity.

Cabinet secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and Charles Keter (Energy); MPs Robert Pukose (Endebess), Janet Nangabo (woman rep), Lazarus Wafula (Saboti) and Wesley Korir (Cherangany); Governor Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu); and former minister Noah Wekesa were present.

Ms Nangabo said residents of Trans Nzoia had resolved to support Jubilee because it was the only party committed to unity and development for all Kenyans.

Mr Wamalwa added that the residents were firmly behind the leadership of Jubilee and expressed confidence that they would re-elect the administration come the election.