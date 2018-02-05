World Bank shows interest in financing Tanga Airport: govt

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. World Bank (WB) has shown interest in financing the rehabilitation and upgrading of Tanga Airport in response to the growing business opportunities in the region, the government has revealed.

Responding to a question, raised in Parliament by MP for Tanga in Parliament today (February 5, 2018), Mr Mussa Mbarouk, the Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Atashasta Nditie said the government was in talks with the WB before reaching an agreement on the matter.

In his primary question, Mr Mbarouk sought to know the government's plans in constructing an airport in Tanga, given the increasing business opportunities that will come with the planned Uganda-Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline, cement factories, Amboni Caves and Saadani National Park.

According to Mr Nditie, the Tanga Airport would be rehabilitated to it can handle up to 70-seater ATR72 aircraft models.

"Until now, talks are ongoing with World Bank and the government. Project reports are being reviewed and prepared before an agreement is finally signed," said Nditie.