Embattled Boko Haram leader Shekau resurfaces in video

Kano. The embattled leader of jihadist group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, resurfaced in a video posted online Sunday, rejecting assertions by the Nigerian army that he had been seriously wounded.

“You have been spreading in the social media that you injured or killed me,” Shekau said in the 40-minute video released on Youtube and dated September 25.

“Oh tyrants, I’m in a happy state, in good health and in safety.”