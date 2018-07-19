By SAM KIPLAGAT and RICHARD MUNGUTI

A 24-year-old woman found guilty of stabbing her boyfriend to death in Buru Buru has been sentenced to death.

Ms Ruth Wanjiku Kamande was found guilty of killing 25-year-old Farid Mohammed in September 2015, by Justice Jessie Lesiit.

In mitigation last week, Ms Kamande told the court that she has reformed since she was remanded two years and nine months ago. She said she regrets the incident.

But on Thursday Justice Jessie Leesit said the sentence was to serve as a warning to the youth to know that it is not cool to kill your boyfriend or girlfriend because of frustration.

The judge also that Ms Kamande had not shown remorse and killed with a purpose of inflicting pain.

Ms Kamande was crowned Miss Lang’ata beauty in 2016.