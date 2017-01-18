S. Sudan keen on restoring peace, delegate reassures

Kampala. South Sudan says it is keen on restoring peace and tranquility as it gets fully involved in East African Community (EAC) activities.

“We will accelerate actions to get back on track in various protocols to restore peace in our country,” affirmed Mr Mou Mou Athian Kuol, the country’s head of delegation at a meeting of EAC Finance and Administration Committee, the first technical meeting to be attended by the country as a full member of EAC. He assured fellow member states in the bloc that no stone would be left unturned in search of peace and tranquility.

The assurance was followed by remarks made by Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) Daniel Kidega, who on Monday appealed for the laying down of guns in troubled spots within the EAC.

Mr Kidega, who was addressing reporters ahead of plenary sessions of the Eala in Kampala noted that EAC was yet to be fully secure given recent political and insecurity challenges among its member states.