By AFP

London / AFP: Kate, the wife of Britain's Prince William, has given birth to a baby son, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 11:01 (1001 GMT)," the palace said in a statement.

The baby boy weighs eight pounds and seven ounces (3.8 kilogrammes).

The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to hospital in London on Monday in the early stages of labour.

The newborn is her third child, after Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and is fifth in line to the British throne.

The 36-year-old gave birth at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London, where George, four, and two-year-old Charlotte were born.

She was accompanied by William. The hospital is a mile (less than two kilometres) from the palace.

Royal watchers

Royal fanatics have been camped outside the hospital wing for several days in anticipation.

A night at the Lindo Wing costs £7,500 ($10,500, 8,550 euros), including a delivery package and two-room suite, excluding consultants' fees.

The baby is a sixth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II, who turned 92 on Saturday, and her husband Prince Philip.