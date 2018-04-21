Now is the time

Though Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed on and is now buried, I still have some things to say. It is so sad that people were coming out to speak the truth about her after years of vilifying her.

At least she is vindicated in her death though some people still tried to drag her name in the mud.

This reminds me of the act of hypocrisy that has become part of us. Why don’t we tell people good things about them when they are still alive? Must we wait until they die? If you have good things to give or say to someone, the time is now. If you want to call or visit someone do it now because tomorrow they may be no more.

This life is so fleeting so we should honour people when they can still appreciate it. It is futile to do something good for someone when it’s too late. By doing so you will only achieve to appease yourself, but it might be too late for the intended.

It is easier to do something when you still have the opportunity than live in regret for failure to take that bold step. It only takes courage for you to do something nice to someone.