Are you drinking enough water?

By Dr Hamisi Mkindi mkindi247@gmail.com

Dehydration is a condition that occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in.

It may result from inadequate intake of fluid or excessive loss through various conditions such as vomiting, diarrhoea, diabetes and some medications to mention a few.

Water plays an important role in our bodies, from temperature regulations to maintenance of body functions. It constitutes 60 per cent of our total body weight.

There are various ways in which we gain water. Through drinking, food we eat and some internal body processes (metabolism).

Water is lost via two ways, classified on whether we sense it or not. That is sensible water loss and insensible water loss.

Sensible water loss accounts for about 1600mls per day of water loss. It’s lost through urine, sweating and defecation.

Insensible water loss accounts for about 700mls per day of water loss. This is through evaporation from the skin and breathing.

These amounts of water loss in either way are subjective to change with climate and activity, therefore an average person loses about 2.3 litres per day.

Regulation of water in our body to a correct balance is essential to good health.

Since there is no real storage of water in our body except retention of what is already in, the loss of water must be replaced.

There are various mechanisms that the body performs when we are dehydrated.

One of them is thirst, governed by the cells that sense the concentration of blood as it flows and sends message to the responsible part of brain to induce thirst.

This mechanism helps one to know that there is a deficit of water in his/her body and in turn drinks to correct the deficit.

The other mechanism is done by the kidney where the reduced blood volume due to dehydration triggers the release of chemical mediators that restricts loss of water in the urine.

Both mechanisms are of importance in preventing the devastating consequences of dehydration.

Types of dehydration

When the loss is more than intake, dehydration occurs and symptoms depend on percentage of body weight lost since water contributes large percentage of the total body weight. It is therefore classified as mild, moderate and severe dehydration.

In mild dehydration, one has dry mouth, decreased urine amount, increased thirst while in moderate dehydration one has in addition to the above increased heart rate and sometimes little or no urine at all.

In severe dehydration one has low blood pressure also known as hypotension and sometimes results into a person going in a coma.

Consequences of chronic dehydration

Chronic dehydration has been linked to many symptoms and effects, which includes:

•Fatigue due to slowing down of the enzyme activity.

•Constipation.

•High blood pressure (BP) owing to increase in blood thickness causing resistance to blood flow.

•Pain in the joints as a result of decreased fluid between the joint spaces. The fluid is a necessary element, which provides nutrients and acts as shock absorber. Once dehydrated, joints come closer and favours friction causing pain and stiffness.

•Kidney stones: Dehydration favours formation of stones in our kidneys.

•Wrinkling of the skin can also occur.

•Impairment of some brain functions: A study published in European journal of clinical nutrition has shown a link between dehydration and impairment of some brain functions including memory and attention and has been noted even in mild dehydration.

How much water to take in?

Is dehydration something to live with? No, as stated above it has many devastating consequences in the long run.

But how much should one drink? Given the amount of water loss, on an average, an adult is recommended to consume a minimum of 3 litres per day.

Have a goal of drinking more than 3 litres per day. Not everyone can drink three litres of plain water, however try these tips:

•Make it more interesting by adding a squeeze of lemon or lime in your bottle of glass of water.

•Dilute your juice with water.

•Eat water rich foods like watermelon, oranges, cucumber, tomatoes, coconut water, cauliflower and lettucce to mention a few.

•Make a habit of starting your day with one or two glasses of water.

Acute water loss due to disease condition or other causes should necessitate seeking medical care.

Don’t be a drip, take a sip.