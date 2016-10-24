Defying gravity in the name of skipping rope

By Natasha K’okutangilira nk’okutangilira@tz.nationmedia.com

Let nobody deceive you, the key to fitness is a heavy dose of discipline. This I have learnt the hard way with a skipping rope in my hands. The results after six months of resilience are far from scientific, insignificant in comparison but a mega personal motivation.

I can now trace the outline of my collarbone and I have promised myself I am not wearing any necklaces or chains while I gloat over the grand achievement. For years layers of fat had hidden this jewel and right now I am over the moon that it is now visible. In addition when I bend my arms I get an optical illusion of muscular matter.

The only exercise I do on a regular basis is skipping. I do not consider walking briskly to catch the daladala to work a fitness feat. Considering the speed at which I do it one would think I was bride walking down the aisle.

Depending on what time I get up, I make it a point to dress up in what I term as my skipping gear and grab my rope, but not to hang myself.

A pinch of swag helps put me in the mood and the outfits so far have ranged from skin tight leggings to miniskirts and pedal pushers in between. I have three pairs of canvas shoes so that I do not run out of excuses that the only pair I might have had is still drying on the washing line.

I highly recommend to the ladies that an investment in a quality bra that supports the breasts is very essential as law of gravity could be rather wicked as one bobs up and down.

My target ever since I started had been 100 jumps which I have maintained even though I stop skipping for about five times. It is either I tread on the rope or I run out of steam.

When I first started out I remember boasting to a friend that I could handle 200 jumps non-stop, that was despite the fact the last time I had skipped was when I was in primary school.

Trying it all over again at 50, at my first attempt I managed eight jumps that left me panting like a dog. Swallowing what was left of my wounded pride, I slowly but surely made it to the 100 mark.

My cheerleaders so far are my seven and almost eight-year-old niece and nephew who after the mandatory ‘shikamoo’ immediately ask where the skipping rope is. Quite a competitive pair those two as they try to make it a point to outdo me in the number of skips as we practice counting forwards and backwards in English.

My inspiration to skip has come from three different people. The first was a gentleman I spotted about five years ago in Moshi at a certain hostel who early in the morning was skipping away. I am not too sure he was happy I caught him red-handed as he stopped jumping for minute or two. I was impressed and realised that skipping was one exercise I could do while away on a trip. The second was a lady who was interviewed in a glossy magazine that targets the East African community who said she jumps rope 300 times a day. Personally I do not know when I will reach that target in the bright near future. The third is a former colleague of mine who was brave enough to post a photo of himself skipping on social media. I have now started looking forward to the daily routine swag and all, and hope by the end of this year I would have pushed my limit to 150 jumps and acquired a sharper collarbone.

Benefits of skipping exercise:

• It is one of the best cardio and HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training) workout.

• Jumping rope is known to burn around 1300 calories/hour (now that’s really high!). Therefore, it can basically be called an effective fat-melter.

• Skipping exercise burns more calories in comparison to running. At the same time it does not require you to go outdoors. It can be done anywhere.

• It’s one of the most inexpensive exercise forms as you can buy a skipping rope for less than Sh5,000

•Skipping helps in muscle toning as it is basically a bodyweight exercise.

• It improves footwork, balance, coordination, and agility. Most of the runners and other athletes jump rope for training.

• It is one of the best skipping rope exercises for endurance training and conditioning.

• Skipping gives a full-body workout. It is especially great for toning and developing thighs, shins and calf muscles. Simultaneously, it also works on abs and arms.

• It engages and improves the hip-flexor muscles.