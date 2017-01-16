PHARMACIST : Why your sleep pattern matters

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

When a person sleeps, they look peaceful. Their eyes are closed. Their breathing is slow. But you may be surprised to learn that underneath that calm exterior, the brain and other body parts are hard at work.

It can be tough to get a good night’s sleep. Work, household responsibilities and family commitments sometimes take a toll on your sleep.

Everyone has a different sleeping pattern. However, the most adequate hours of sleep required for children, teenagers and adults are 11-13 hours, 10-11 hours and 7-9 hours, respectively.

What difference could an extra hour of sleep make in one’s life? Quite a lot, experts say. Studies show that the gap between getting enough and too little sleep may affect one’s health, mood, weight, and sex life.

Benefits of a good sleep

a) Boosting immunity: Adequate hours of sleep allow the body to replenish and produce fresh antibodies ready to protect the body from any infection.

b) Maintaining weight: Studies have shown that people who sleep less than seven hours a day tend to gain more weight and have a higher risk of obesity than those who get more than seven hours of sleep.

c) Improving mental wellbeing: Given that a single sleepless night can make you irritable and moody the following day, chronic sleep debt may lead to long-term mood disorders such as depression and anxiety.

d) Preventing diabetes: Sleep deprivation can lead to an increased risk of developing diabetes. Missing out on deep sleep may lead to type 2-diabetes by changing the way the body processes glucose.

e) Improved sex drive: Research shows that people who lack enough quality sleep have lower libido. Men who suffer from sleep apnea also tend to have lower testosterone levels, which in turn lowers libido.

f) Warding off heart disease: Sleep deprivation is associated with increased heart rate and blood pressure which can put extra strain on your heart.

g) Improved fertility: Regular sleep disruptions can cause trouble conceiving by reducing the secretion of reproductive hormones.

A good bedtime routine will help you get better sleep. Here are some tips to help you wind down and get that deserved peace of mind.

Sleeping at regular times is key. It reinforces your body’s sleep-wake cycle and helps promote better sleep at night.

Making sure you’re relaxed before bed is a critical stage in obtaining good sleep. There are lots of ways to relax. Include using scented candles and taking a warm bath before bed.

Relaxation exercises such as light yoga stretches help relax the muscles and put you in a calm state

Writing “to do” lists for the next day can organise one’s thoughts and clear the mind of any distractions.

A recent study has found there’s a strong association in people’s minds between sleep and the bedroom.

However, certain things weaken that association and have to be avoided. Electronic devices such as phones and TV are an example. Avoid uses electronic gadgets 30mins before heading to bed.

Light, sound and temperature are all factors that can alter the quality of sleep one gets.

It’s important to keep the bedroom dark, quiet and the temperature comfortable.

Eating and drinking before bed is a major cause of sleep disturbances among many.

It is important to finish all your meals 30 minutes before going to bed. Lastly, keep afternoon naps to a minimum.