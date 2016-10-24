PHARMACIST : Yoga can work magic for you

By Dr Sajjad Fazel

The word yoga has its roots in the ancient Indian language Sanskrit. It basically means union of the body and the mind.

The practice of yoga has been passed down from centuries ago and for a good reason too. Yoga may not be as fast as cardio and aerobics but while normal exercises target only the body and muscles, yoga works on the body and mind as well.

Yoga is a combination of body exercises (asanas), breathing exercises (pranayamas) and meditation.

Benefits of yoga

Weight loss - regular practice of particular yoga poses aimed at weight loss can go a long way in strengthening our muscles and losing the unwanted inches.

Calmness of mind - regular practice of meditation and breathing exercises calms the mind and gives a sense of peace.

Strengthening of the muscle - yoga lengthens and strengthens the muscles of the body.

Increased flexibility - particular yoga poses and breathing exercises increase flexibility especially around the abdomen and limbs.

Increased concentration power - meditation and breathing exercises go a long way in increasing our ability to concentrate and pay attention.

Stress busters - some of us may find yoga to be slow compared to cardio but once you get into the habit, you automatically start to feel good about yourself and of in better position to handle stress.

Heals the body - yoga aids in the healing of the body by improving circulation of blood in certain areas.

Increases stamina and energizes the body - asanas and breathing exercises work the core and muscles hence increasing stamina and the general energy of the body leaving you feeling refreshed.

For beginners, a number of things have to be taken into consideration as yoga is only beneficial if done the right way.

Points to be noted

The best time to do Yoga is in the mornings, preferably before sunrise.

Yoga is most effective when done upon an empty stomach. If you have had a meal or some snacks, practice yoga after about 3 hours.

Always use a yoga mat or a soft clean blanket to perform yoga. Never practice yoga on the bare floor as it can cause pain and discomfort.

Choose a quiet and calm place to practice. This will aid you to concentrate and enjoy more.

If you are a beginner, make sure to start out in a yoga class or consult a trained yoga teacher so as to understand the basics correctly.

In case of any serious illness or disorders, make sure to take professional advice before starting the practice of yoga. As beneficial as it is, yoga may cause further complications if caution is ignored.

Patience is the key. You need patience to get into the rhythm of yoga. It may take a month or two to see the effects, so go slow and master the art.

Do not rush any yoga pose as this may lead to injuries like ligament tear. Take your time to master the different positions.

If you are pregnant, take professional advice on what asanas and pranayams would be safe and beneficial.

Make sure to learn the poses exactly as they should be done, taking into consideration the breathing pattern. Do not change any poses to suit your own needs.

Drink sufficient water and try to maintain a balanced diet so as to enhance the health effects of yoga on the body. Wear loose clothing to allow proper stretching of muscle.