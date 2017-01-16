TALKING MEDICINE : Seven ways to relieve menstrual cramps

Painful menstrual periods, which also called dysmenorrhea is when a woman period is accompanied by cramps in the lower abdominal pain.

It may begin just few days before or during menstruation and may continue for two to three days.

This pain can be sharp or dull aching and sometimes tend to come and go. It may also associate with back pain.

It is for the fact that some pain during your period is normal, but the severity of the pain and in what way it affects your quality of life is a significant aspect to be considered.

Researches show that 1 in 3 women experience painful periods and which sometimes the make it hard for them to do normal household, job, or school-related activities during each menstrual cycle.

Women who are likely to experience this pain are those started their first period at an early age (younger than 11 years) or have family members with dysmenorrhea (genetics).

If you are overweight or obese or smoke cigarettes or you don’t do regular exercises you are at risk.

Those who have never been pregnant. Or their menstrual periods are heavy are likely to experience dysmenorrhea.

Painful menstruation can be broadly being divided in two, primary dysmenorrhea and secondary dysmenorrhea.

Tips to deal with menstrual cramps

• Apply a heating pad below your belly button.

• Do light circular massage with your fingertips around your lower belly area.

• Drink warm beverages, preferbaly tea to calm the menstrual cramps.

• Keep your legs raised while lying down, or lie on your side with your knees bent.

• Take warm showers or baths.

• Exercise regularly.