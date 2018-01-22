The ugly side to wearing acrylic nails

By Gillian Nantume

Few women would not want to have good-looking, long, and stylish nails on a permanent basis. Since nail polish chips off natural nails within a few days, acrylic (powder) nails are all the more attractive because in this day of the proverbial ‘slay queen’, any woman worth her salt needs to have her nails done.

Applying regular acrylic nails will set you back Shs40, 000(this is in Ugandan shillings) and every two weeks, one must spend Shs20, 000 on a fill. Manicurists usually charge Shs70, 000 to apply gel artificial nails.

The chemicals

Think back to a time when you felt a burning sensation in the skin around your fingernails when the manicurist was applying nail primer to your fingernails. It is a feeling Irene Birabwa recalls vividly. “The first time he applied the primer, I felt an irritating sting around my nails. I had a strong urge to scratch. The skin swelled and I thought I might have to remove the acrylic nails. I had to soak my fingers in cold water.”

A nail primer is a liquid that is dabbed at the base of the natural nail – just below the artificial nail – before the powder is applied. It creates small holes on the nail surface that help the powder stick.

Dr Edward Ogwang, a dermatologist at The Skin Specialist Clinic, says, “The chemicals may not be dangerous in themselves but some people are allergic to them. They may react by getting rushes around the nails. If one has a burning or irritating sensation, they should stop using the chemicals.”

Many primers on the Ugandan market contain methacrylic acid, which causes irritation around the cuticles. If a lot of primer is applied, the small holes it makes on the nail dig deeper, causing tissue damage.

Besides the irritation, Birabwa cannot stand the pungent fumes from the chemicals. “My manicurist wears a mask (surgical mask) before he applies the powder. But, I do not have that luxury. That smell stings my nostrils and really messes up my stomach.”

The active ingredient in the liquid, monomer, used to create the nails from acrylic powder is methyl methacrylate (MMA), which the American Food and Drug Administration deems MMA to be dangerous. Its fumes can cause dizziness, lightheadedness, and a tightness around the chest. Unfortunately, many salons are located in crumped rooms with no ventilation, thus exposing the client’s respiratory system. Prolonged use of MMA in the liquid monomer can cause nail separation or complete nail loss because nails applied with MMA are very hard to remove.

Weakening the natural nails

Christine Nakaweesi has spent a year without applying artificial nails because her natural nails lost their body and hardness.

“I used to have long beautiful nails. However, every time I wore acrylic nails, my natural nails would weaken. Actually, the last time I removed the powder, my natural nails were so weak that they just tore off. It did not matter that the manicurist applied nail hardener on them; they have never become firm again,” says Nakaweesi.

When removing powder nails, the manicurist must apply acetone liquid to the fingers and then wrap them in foil paper. Whatever powder remains has to be removed with a nail file. The natural nails usually come out looking fragmented and unhealthy.