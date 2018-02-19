Why that nagging cough may not necessarily be lung cancer

By Dr Chris Peterson

If you are a regular follower of this column, you now understand how to reduce your risk of suffering from lung cancer: You don’t smoke and endeavor to stay away from in air-polluted environment. In addition, you regularly attend your (lung) cancer screening. Good!

But today, I have some useful piece of information.

Let me start with my special thanks to you my readers for always staying informed by making sure that you do not miss cancer information that I always pen on this column.

It pleases me to realise that this information has helped raise awareness on cancer in our societies. Yet, everyone still dreads that “persistent cough” scenario.

The concept that a persistent cough that which lasts long is cancer, is one of the most common lung cancer myths; probably arising from fear and lack of information.

Well, early last year in this column I talked about key cancer warnings that should NEVER be ignored and when it comes to lungs cancer particularly, we see a persistent cough as one of the KEY lung cancer warnings.

Yes it is! But if you experience persistent cough, don’t panic.

The good news is that, while coughing may be one early symptom, as lower as 2 percent of patients who complain of chronic cough turn out to have lung cancer

Coughing is a respiratory action that helps the body remove particles, mucus, irritants, or fluids from the lungs.

It may be caused by something in the air, such as cooking fumes or spices or it may be related to congestion caused by a cold, allergies or respiratory infections.

Basically, coughing is the body’s way of responding to an irritation and is normally considered to normal and healthy.

In most cases therefore, lung cancer does not cause any symptoms and is found incidentally during a routine x-ray or CAT scan.

If a person with lung cancer does have symptoms, those symptoms will depend on the location of the tumor in their lung. That’s why regular checkup always matters.

Most cases of lung cancer that manifest with coughs are due to cancers originating in the large central airways (breathing pipes), where cough receptors are highly concentrated.

Physical examination by a doctor may reveal wheezing or diminished breath sounds which could be caused by a tumor that narrows an airway.

Therefore, the common symptoms that show a person’s chance of developing lung cancer-and that should be followed up with the visit to the doctor, may normally include:

A cough that persists more than eight weeks especially for women who tend to cough more often and have heightened cough reflex compared to men.

A persistent cough accompanied by coughing blood, chest pain, bone pain and unexplained loss of appetite and weight.

Hoarseness of the voice

hortness of breath

Infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia that don’t go away or keep recurring

Nervous system changes such as headaches, weakness or numbness of an arm or leg, dizziness, balance problems or seizures.