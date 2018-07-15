Skipping is great for school children

There are many reasons why skipping is great for everyone but here are main reasons why skipping is of particular benefit to kids!

Great for developing hearts! Your heart is a muscle and like any other muscle it gets stronger with exercise. Enjoying frequent physical activity like skipping enables your heart to become stronger.

Helps lay down healthy bones. Your skeleton grows stronger if you do regular weight-bearing exercise. An activity like skipping that puts stress on the bone is recommended for children as it helps to stimulate optimum bone mass in developing bodies. Not only is this great now, it also helps guard against osteoporosis later.

Brain gym. Skipping helps with many aspects of mental ability including those which will help with sport, movement and rhythm, and problem solving. With all the skipping tricks that are available you will have plenty to keep your mind occupied.