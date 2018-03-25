Embracing the power of poetry

By Esther Kibakaya

Growing up, Nancy Lazaro always wanted to be able to express herself, to express her thoughts and when she finally stumbled on poetry, everything changed.

She vowed from then to embrace the power of poetry. The power to inform, educate, engage, empower and entertain individuals and communities.

She thanks a schoolmate who introduced her to the world of poetry. “I was just 15 and in Form Three, I remember seeing my classmate writing some things that I did not understand,” the 32-year-old mother of two recalls.

“I was curious to know what she used to write and she said they were poems. From that time, I wanted to know more about poetry. I started writing and I have since never stopped. I love the fact that poems allow me to express myself and speak to generations as a mother, sister, daughter, wife, aunt, friend and a global citizen,” she explains.

Nancy, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce and Management degree from the University of Dar es Salaam, a Master’s degree in International Business from the University of Dar es Salaam and a Master’s in Arts and Culture Management degree from Rome Business School, believes that God is the giver of talents.

“Poetry has done wonders in my life; has comforted me, taught me lessons, allowed me to share my insights with the world. I have changed lives and I have been part of change in communities by being a poet. I believe nothing happens without a reason. I was meant to be a poet and use my talent for the better,” she proudly explains.

Her creative writing journey started in 2001. Nancy started writing stories before she could write poems. She officially wrote her first poem in 2002, which was about family love and loss, after death robbed her of her father and her sister.

Her journey as a poet has been highly influenced by the likes of Maya Angelou, Mwende Katwiwa, Daniel Beaty, Neema Komba, Keziah Ayikoru, Meshack Nyambele, Lusajo Mwaisaka and many others.

“I am inspired by any poem with solid content, a positive one, with an intention of starting conversations, creating positive impact and empowering individuals and communities.”

In 2012, she co-founded La Poetista which is a group of young artists and arts lovers, with a focus on building a vibrant poetic movement in the Tanzanian community by promoting poetry as an art and incorporating it with other art forms in order to nurture talent, freedom of expression and create a positive impact in communities.

Nancy, who is currently working on a campaign, #Poets4GlobalGoals which focuses on using poetry to create awareness on Sustainable Development Sustainable Development Goals, says she writes her poems as she sees fit.

“I prefer not to limit myself to a certain way of writing as I write for different audiences in both English and Swahili. Most of the time, it is during the course of writing that I decide on the form of a poem. I do not have one specific form for all my poems but one thing I know is, my poems need to speak life, inspire/motivate someone and generally improve lives of people. I believe form of a poem is very important but the most important thing is the content of your poem,” says Nancy who is also a certified life coach and 2015 finalist of Tanzania Women of Achievement Award in Arts and Culture Category.

Does she has any particular audience in mind when she writes? “Yes and No. Yes, sometimes I have an ideal reader in mind, especially when I am writing a poem for someone to read or listen.”

“There are times when I perform in different communities hence, whenever I write a poem for them, I need to think of them and write a poem that is centred around their environment and experience so they can easily relate to the poem.”

Sometimes Nancy writes poems as a therapy or to help her get through some things in her life, even though she ends up sharing the poems with the world. She shares them out so that the message can reach out to as many people as possible. Nancy says poems are not meant to stay in closed books, shelves or boxes but are meant to be shared so that the message can reach out to as many people as possible.

While some people think poems are an outdated form of art, Nancy believes poetry as a rhythmic expression of deep emotions, experiences, ideas and feelings has stood up the test of time and technology and has proven to be an art form that will survive for as long as humanity can.

“Poetry has been a tool for change and deliverance whether it is written with a pen, an electronic device or published, whether in spoken word, rap or just music in general. In its different forms, be it a haiku or sonnets, or just unconventional like a free verse, truth and introspection has been the cornerstone to which poetry has embedded its life in making it generously reach into the hearts of the parched and equally self-serving and self-sustaining. Poetry will hardly be an outdated art form,” she notes.

She says Tanzania has many poets but thinks they are not enough. “While other poets are hiding themselves in the shelves allowing their beautiful poems to gather dust, others are out there grabbing every opportunity they get to share their work. There is a need for young people to realise the power of words, especially when spoken or written.” She adds; There is a need to create creative spaces for poets to come together and write, network and share their works with each other and with the world. There is also a need to use digital means to promote poetry. Poetry is a way of life and can influence positive change in communities.”

The ambitious poet says poetry has a vital role in language as it allows people to engage in discussions, network and learn languages. “Poets use language in so many different ways all in the spirit of emphasising ideas, themes and images. These language techniques used do not only improve how we use language but also break the boundaries and limits to convey the meaning.”

In modern-day society, each poet has a role of spreading positive messages in their communities and according to Nancy, the world needs to hear messages that speak life and strength, love and unity and that foster positive change and create positive impact in communities.