CAREER CLINIC: Let’s talk about the superstar employee lifestyle

By Miranda Naiman

Have you ever worked alongside someone who is consistently composed,meticulous and focused on driving results? If so, I can only hope some of their star-dust has rubbed off on you.

In my years of observing change-makers and trailblazers that Iíve had the fortune to meet, 7 key qualities stand out (and define) what I like to call superstar employee.

1. Tenacity: Your attitude and general demeanor contribute a huge proportion to the impact you have on those around you. A tenacious person is driven, ambitious and persists against all odds. We are no stranger to life-challenges (and these have been discussed at length in previous articles) your outlook and mindset during these trials is what separates the wheat from the chaff. Like a Rottweiler bites down on a juicy piece of meat unceasingly; latch on to your life’s purpose and bear down with all your might.

2. Empathy: Your ability to forge genuine connections with the people around you (family, colleagues, clients and beyond) is essential to getting ahead. Being an empathetic person will mean going above and beyond a surface-level relationship into the territory of mutual understanding and compassion. A superstar seamlessly steps into the shoes of others, celebrating victories and commiserating the losses. Honing your interpersonal skills is an essential requirement for rising the ranks.

3. Unwavering Focus: Our mind is the most powerful tool in our arsenal and can help manifest wonders in your life when channeled effectively. Find time to create a visionboard by documenting all you desire and ensure you look at it daily. Visualising success will help you achieve success. Don’t let yourself be manipulated or sidetracked by people who lack vision; stay wholly focused on your goals and take daily steps towards reaching the pinnacle.

4. Growth-Mindset: Living life as a human-sponge will allow you to soak up knowledge and experience in abundance. Research shows that when people believe they can get smarter, they understand that effort makes them stronger. Therefore, they put in extra effort which inevitably leads to higher achievement. Identify where you have fixed mindset tendencies so that you can work to become more growth-minded. We live on a continuum, and consistent self-assessment helps us become the person we want to be.

5. Ownership: You are accountable for everything that happens under your-watch, which means you are responsible for delivering results. Taking ownership tells others you can trust me to do the right thing. Foster an ownership-culture in your department by learning from your mistakes; staying focused on the objectives of the organization and by sharing solutions towards issues hampering productivity.

6. Ingenuity = Simplicity + Creativity: Having the confidence to question whether the current way is the bestway is definitive of ingenuity. Tackling problems in an innovative and resourceful way will force you to ask tough questions and answers will arise when your creative juices begin to flow. Practice reducing your stress levels, find time to get out of the office and really let your mind wander.