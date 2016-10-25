Greyson’s love for accounting

By Devotha John

Greyson Rwebangila, is working as Credit Administration Officer at Bayport Financial Services (T) Ltd, at Kondoa Branch. He has advanced diploma in accountancy, from the Institute of Finance Management (IFM).

Greyson has seven years of experience as he had previously worked for MGS International (T) Ltd as an assistant accountant,(2009-2011) and as Collections & Recovery Officer at Standard Chartered Bank (T) Ltd,(2012-2014).

He talks to Success about his career, What motivated him to establish a career in accountancy, accomplishment, achievement, recognition and rewards.

As an accountant at Bayport. How does your day begin?

I arrange the activities to be done and organise myself according to the importance and priorities.

What are the qualities that make for a good accountant?

Integrity, objectivity, independence and competence, expertise, confidentiality and punctuality among others.

What are some of the tasks that you are responsible accountant?

To prepare the company’s payroll and taxation. Also to do Bank Reconciliation, Stock-Taking & Verification, Books-Keeping & Recording, Internal Controlling & Auditing, Filling & Documentation. Issuing payments & receipt vouchers (Purchases & Sales documents). Signing and verifying of documents.

What do you regard as the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the accounting profession today?

There are lots of challenges: Some of people do not follow the policies, procedures, principles and ethics of accounting professional due to human nature, behaviour and attitude.

There are many risks in accounting business, such as financial risks eg. forex, inflations, recessions, operational risks, political risks like civil wars and political instability of a state, environmental risk like pollutions and natural hazards. There are also opportunities which know as an Arbitrage Opportunity; Arbitrage exists as a result of market inefficiencies.

The simultaneously purchase and sale of an asset in order to profit from a difference in the price.

It is a trade profit by exploiting price differences of identical or similar financial instruments on different markets or in different forms.

Tell me how you reacted when someone else’s errors were negatively affecting your job?

I will talk to the person privately, if it does not yield desired results then I will escalate to the immediate supervisor or manager according to the policies and procedures of my duties.

Describe a situation in which you received instructions with which you refuse to act on.

In every organization, there are policies, procedures and instructions to be followed by each member accordingly. So, I will inform my immediate supervisor or manager about the situation and escalate to the next levels of management,if need be.

What advice would you give students regarding their career path?

They should study and take their career path by looking for what they can do the best and love.

They should have vision, courage, creativity, withstanding criticisms and delaying gratification of short-term satisfactions in favour of long-term benefits and rewards.

What are your strengths as an accountant?

Integrity, competence and professional skills and experiences plus flexibility and working under minimum supervision.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your job? Least enjoyable?

Working with people as a team under conducive working environment; but working with different people with different attitudes, opinions, back-grounds and views is still a challenge but I enjoy by staying positive.

Where do you see yourself in five years?