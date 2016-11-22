The busy world of mechanical engineer

By Devotha John @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Jacob John Macha is a Mechanical Engineering at Mantrac Tanzania LTD which is the sole authorized dealer for Caterpillar products in Tanzania.

As mechanical engineer, Jacob started his career journey in 1999 in Arusha Technical college and achieved Certificate in Mechanical Engineering in 2002, then from 2003 to 2006, he received a Certificate of Advanced Diploma in Mechanical Engineering fromDar es Salaam Institutes of Technology (DIT).

In 2014, he was accredited as Advanced Mining Technician (EAME) at Caterpillar University Malaga Learning Demonstration Centre.

However is an effective communicator at all levels within his organization, results driven and methodical to provide assistance to his colleagues with day to day work on various exploration goals implemented.

What motivated you to establish a career in mechanical engineering?

To become professional in area of repair, maintenance and troubleshooting construction and mining equipments.

As mechanical engineer at Mantrac Tanzania, how does your day begin?

My day begins by observing my weekly plan and choosing which tasks I should do as priority and then driving for several kilometers to the field where I work with other staff. Also having safety talk and job planning.

What are the qualities trequired for your position?

To meet the needs and expectations of job execution in line with customer satisfaction.

What are some of the tasks that you are responsible for as a mechanical engineer?

Troubleshooting and inspection of machines when the fault occurs, installation and commissioning of new machine.

Keeps management informed on business progress, projects

Updates and initiatives. Supervise maintenance and repair to meet standard required.

What safety precautions should be observed while working in the workshop?

Identify and assess the risk on job and management also mechanical workshop safety rules are important to follow because workshop rules and regulations not only ensure worker safety but also bring efficiency to the work process. Safety guidelines, fire precautions, and general work rules ensure that a symmetrical work process is observed in workshops.

What is the difference between scavenging and supercharging?

Scavenging is process of flushing out burnt gases from engine cylinder by introducing fresh air in the cylinder before exhaust stokes ends.

Also Supercharging is the process of sampling higher mass of air by compressing the atmospheric air.

What do you regard as the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the mechanical engineering professional today?

Challenges: dynamic technology, deployment, capital, third world curriculum education is not compatible with today’s world technology.

Also there are opportunities like small scale employment and industrialization in the third world.

Tell me how you reacted when someone else’s errors were impacting negatively on your job?

What I will do is to identify errors and to correct according to specification.

Apart from that is to explain the standard and specification of nature of those particular instructions.

What advice do you think should be giving students regarding their career path?

They should focus on area of specialization with modern technology in order to meet the worldwide standard.

What are your strengths as a mechanical engineer?

Understand the procedures, and translates job knowledge and technical skills into workable and effective solutions. Execute technical problems and solutions.

How do you cope with busy, stressful periods?

I am always taking responsibility for improving my physical and emotional well-being and avoiding pitfalls by identifying knee jerk habits and negative attitudes that add to the stress I experience at work.

What are the most enjoyable aspects of your job? Least enjoyable?

Most enjoyableis when I finalize job in good standard and learn new technology. Diagnosis fault and solution. The least enjoyable: failed to meet deadline, re-do job. Poor organized job, lack of technical support and information.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time?

Good time utilization, stable performance under pressure, meets deadlines, assumes independent responsibility and achieves minimum percent of rework.

High energy, enthusiasm and interest to do different jobs efficiently – readily adapts to new circumstances.

Are you Married?

Yes, I am married and a father of two children (Alice and Alvina).

What do you do for fun?