The inspiration book that sets good example

By Esther Karin Mngodo

Nyakorema Rioba, an engineer based in Dar es Salaam, published her first book, ‘Nitakuwa Mfano’ in 2015. Her book is an inspirational work for teenage girls.

She has donated a few books to an organisation that provides secondary schools with libraries and books. These books are placed in new libraries that the organisation is setting in Mtwara, Ruvuma and Dar es Salaam. Moreover, it can be found in local bookstores for Sh 5,000.

What inspired this book?

I have great passion in community work, being an agent of change in my community. I sing inspirational songs and sometimes plant trees whenever I can. I am currently working on a project to turn waste into useful products. My book encourages teenagers to develop a sense of vision and achieve their dreams. It tells stories of other successful men and women who went through hardship but made it through.

I decided to write this book after learning that teenagers do not have information about what they are doing and what they ought to or not to do. Because of this, most secondary school students especially, find themselves moving along life without guidance. The only thing they are taught at school is how to answer questions in exams. They aren’t taught how to handle and solve their own pressing issues in their community, to become a change agent in the world.

However, this book is also an indispensable resource for boys, young and future parents. It has some tips on how parents can be role models to their children since some of them cling on the wrong people for mentorship.

How has the publishing journey been like for you?

As a self-publishing author, it has not been easy. Actually, it is more of a hobby for me than something that I would do for profit. I am content to create a book that I try hard to live by. I am fortunate that I have been reading a number of motivational books in my life. I plan on reading more in the future.

While writing this book, I had to consult the National Swahili Council to edit my language use. My brother who is a linguist and an assistant lecturer at Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) was of great assistance as well. I had to find the best printer in town so that its content and form would be of high quality. Though it was not that easy, I funded the whole process from my salary.

Has being a mother influenced your journey?

I am a mother of two girls who will become teenagers in a few years to come. I saw a need to write when I couldn’t find books for them to read on the subject matter at the local book store. This is therefore why I strongly recommend the book for girls albeit its usefulness for boys as well.

What future do you envision?

My future plans is to make sure that this little book reaches as many young people (especially girls) as possible. I plan to have meetings with girls to motivate them to read and work hard while they are young, because they can greatly handle well the challenges that they are facing if they read and understand well this book.