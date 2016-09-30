Throw away that smartphone

By Mlagiri Kopoka

I think I am on the verge of becoming very anti-social and a bad husband or, it might even be worse.

To be sincere, I think I am becoming addicted to my smartphone and the social media.

I feel compelled to be engaged in one thing or another on the web all the time.

Now, I have noticed how bad this addiction is interfering with my ordinary responsibilities.

Just imagine even my beer consumption at the pub has decreased by the day.

Why? Because most of the time I am reading or doing something on my phone.

So by the time I leave the drinking place I am as dry as desert dust. That has its consequences of course.

I find it hard to catch sleep. To escape Mama watoto’s constant nagging in no time I am back on the gadget.

Lack of my attention to her speech and gestures has been really infuriating for my better half.

Things are getting so bad that the other day she somehow went mad like a zombie.

“Why are you not listening to me these days? What’s on that phone? Is it pornography you are watching all the time? ” she yelled at me with saliva hitting my face.

“Me on porno?” but before I could explain myself any further, Madam Thatcher aka Lady Akson had snatched the phone from me and slammed it on the floor.

I was shocked to the core. In fact so shocked that I think I lost conscious for a moment. When I came back to my senses she had rushed off like a stampeding elephant leaving me with a mess of a device.

The gadget had been dismembered; the rear cover and the battery had been blown meters away from the main body that lied face down on the floor in front of me.

I picked the device the like corpse of dear friend almost in tears.

I slowly turned it over. I was a bit surprised to see the screen still held although it had cracks all over.

I then reassembled the battery and the rear cover. I prayed for a second then press on the start button.

Hurray! The phone as wounded as it was, it still was functional. I breathed a sigh of relief because I had started worrying if I would ever afford another phone of such quality.

Suddenly, Mama watoto stepped back into the room. I didnt wait to see what she would do I opened the door and tightly held my dear gadget and fled.

I arrived at Mama B’s like a Syrian refugee and quickly ordered a four finger shot of ‘the spirit of the nation.’ I threw the liquor down my throat and swallowed in a single chug. As the body warmed up I started reflecting. Really as the days have been going by I had to acknowledge I was on the verge of a terrible addiction.

How do I break off this bad habit that threatens to my life?

It is keeping me away good old rhetorical conversations with my wife, friends and family.

Keeping me hibernated, eyes to the screen most of the day.

My book reading tradition has been badly dented of late. Buying a newspaper is something I hardly give a thought for these days.

From my phone numerous papers via the internet are at my disposal without paying a cent.

The internet on these so called smart phones at first seemed to be a great blessing.

But over time I am getting a feeling the Web will eventually lead to mankind’s catastrophically doom.