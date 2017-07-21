Wedding bells toll for rapper AY

By Paul Owere Dar es Salaam

He had been known to be one of the most eligible bachelors in East Africa but that is all set to change for rapper AY.

After almost nine years of dating the ‘Zigo’ rapper last weekend went down on one knee to propose to his long time girlfriend Remmy.

As opposed to other celebrities AY’s relationship with the Rwandan beauty has been a low profile affair that at some point it sparked rumours whether there was really a relationship.

“I met Remmy in 2008 in Kigali and one thing led to another and here we are, I felt it was time to pop the big question,” AY exclusively told The Beat.

According to the rapper it has been one step at a time and he felt it was just about that time to open another chapter in his life and they are expected to tie the knot very soon on a date that is yet to be confirmed.

“God willing you will be invited very soon to the wedding because that is part of the plan,” said AY.