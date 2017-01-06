Wolper dumps now Harmonize

Dar es Salaam. Their romantic exploits have been the talk of town in the past eight months or so, but it appears actress Jackline Wolper and singer Harmonize’s relationship is on the rocks.

This comes after Wolper’s used an Instagram post saying it is over between the two love birds using an emoji of a broken heart.

“I have a sound mind and I am not a kid go on with your life and tell them the truth don’t hide, I hate love,” read a translated post that the actress wrote.

Though the post didn’t last for long, it sent a message that all was not well and it was obvious that the actress had suffered serious heartbreak and it remains interesting if she will maintain her stand.

Ten days ago the two were seen cozying up at the WCB Beach Party at the Jangwani Sea Breeze.

Despite the obvious age difference between the two and the fact that Wolper had earlier romantic connections with WCB CEO the two had struck a code that resonated with their fans.

Some believed that the only reason why Wolper settled with the young singer who was little known was because she had suffered heartbreak and was seeking to heal.